Learn the history of the most popular Christmas carols

In Medellín, Christmas never goes by, it is highly anticipated and synonymous with celebration and joy; Novena nights are always accompanied by family and Christmas carols. Every December, thousands of citizens sing in unison a melodious “Tutaina tuturuma”, followed by “But look how they drink” or perhaps a “Zagalillos del valle come”.

And although everyone knows them cover to cover, how many really know what the word Tutaina means, or where the story of Silent Night comes from. In this Christmas edition Centropolis tells you what is behind some famous Christmas carols.

The history of the most popular Christmas carols

The word “villancico” comes from the Latin “villanus”, which means “peasant” or “villager”. This term referred to popular songs sung by rural populations during festivities; which were distinguished from the more formal and liturgical ones of the church.

Their origin dates back to the 15th century in Spain, they became popular during the Middle Ages and by the 16th century they began to be associated with Christmas and to be performed during this time every year. Almost all of them refer to the birth of Jesus or the time period surrounding this event.

During the time of the Conquest, and like the rest of the Spanish religious traditions, carols spread to America, these being some of the most heard today in Colombia:

We will

Although the melody of this Christmas hymn does not come from Colombia, but is brought from another Spanish carol, its lyrics are definitely autochthonous. The word “tutaina” comes from Quechua, and means “feast” or “celebration”. In the Christmas context, “tutaina” refers to the celebration of the novena of aguinaldos.

The Christmas carol “Tutaina” became popular in Colombia in the 1950s, thanks to the interpretation of the Colombian singer Saida Ochoa. Ochoa’s performance is joyful and lively, reflecting the excitement of Christmas.

Silent Night

During December, the verses of “Silent Night” are not only heard in Colombian homes, nor only in Spanish-speaking ones, this is one of the most popular Christmas carols in the world and has been translated into dozens of languages.

It was composed by the Austrian priest Franz Xaver Gruber in 1818, and is based on the lyrics of a poem written by his colleague Joseph Mohr, who asked Gruber for help in setting it to music. ‘Stille Nacht’ is the original name of the tune.

The song was premiered in the church of St. Nicholas in Oberndorf bei Salzburg, Austria, on December 24, 1818. It was an immediate success, and quickly spread throughout the world, gaining momentum during the First World War.

The latter is due to the fact that, on December 24, 1914, the fighting troops began to sing the chords of this song, giving way to a temporary truce in the midst of that atrocious conflict that devastated Europe.

The fish in the river

Although its specific origin is unknown, it is believed that it was composed in the 18th or 19th century. The original lyrics were in Spanish, but its author remains anonymous.

It comes from Spain and its particular melody has led to the belief that it has Arabic influences, since the tonality of the song is similar to that of traditional Arabic songs. In addition, the structure of the carol composition also has similarities to this type of melody.

The situation can be easily explained by reviewing the history of the Iberian Peninsula. During the Middle Ages, Spain was under Arab rule for several centuries; which led to a great Arab cultural influence in that country, which can be seen in music, architecture and other artistic manifestations.

“The fish in the river” has been performed by many artists, both in Spain and Latin America, and each one subtly modifies the lyrics as they please, so don’t be surprised if you hear different verses when you are in other countries.

My sabanero burrito

Unlike the others, this carol does not come from Spain, it is much more Latin American than most. It was composed by the Venezuelan musician Hugo Blanco in 1972 and since then it has gained recognition and affection among the entire Spanish-speaking world.

His story is not mysterious. Hugo Blanco wrote the song while he was on tour in Mérida, Venezuela, inspired by the Christmas atmosphere and the beauty of the Venezuelan savanna landscapes.

The song has been performed by many artists over the years and has become an integral part of Christmas celebrations in Latin America. The combination of the simplicity of the story, the catchy melody and the expression of joy has contributed to its enduring popularity.

So, this Christmas, when you are in front of the manger doing the novena, remember that the most famous Christmas carols have a story to tell.

You may also be interested in: Medellín in one click: now completing procedures is much faster and easier

You may also be interested

Share this: Facebook

X

