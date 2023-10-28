Learning and Strengthening: Suzhou City’s Thematic Education Fuels Development and Progress

Suzhou City, located in Jiangsu Province, is actively carrying out the second batch of thematic education with a focus on learning, strengthening party spirit, and practicing to achieve new achievements. The city is committed to meeting the expectations of the people and addressing development needs through practical measures and a better style of governance.

One example of Suzhou City’s efforts is the revitalization of the Youxin Comprehensive Market in Gusu District. The market, which had been dormant for over 7 years, has been given a new lease of life. The Nanmen Aquatic Products Market has relocated to the comprehensive market and now offers a range of high-quality and basic security-related businesses. This project reflects the city’s dedication to revitalize and utilize existing assets for the benefit of the people.

Suzhou City wasted no time in implementing the second batch of thematic education following the deployment meeting in Jiangsu Province on September 9. The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee quickly convened to discuss and implement various tasks related to thematic education. Party members and cadres at all levels in Suzhou City engaged in reading original works, studying the original texts, understanding principles, and conducting in-depth investigations on the frontline to address the urgent problems and concerns of the people.

The city places great importance on practical learning and strengthening the ideals and beliefs of its party members and cadres. To set an example for others, leading comrades in Suzhou City have taken the lead in participating in theme education reading classes. The classes, which began on September 21, have been attended by municipal leaders and are set to be held in various counties, cities, and districts. The aim is to transform the enthusiasm for learning into a powerful motivation for work and to focus on building a Chinese-style modern county demonstration.

Additionally, Suzhou City is actively providing classified guidance to ensure precise policy implementation. For example, in Suzhou Industrial Park, there are 16 mobile party member service stations in crowded and highly mobile places, such as business districts, buildings, and government service halls. These stations provide learning, consultation, and guidance services to mobile party members. This approach enhances the pertinence and effectiveness of thematic education.

Addressing the needs of the people and promoting high-quality development is a priority for Suzhou City. Municipal agencies and districts have targeted practical projects that benefit the people. For instance, the Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism has identified eight key research topics related to the development of culture and tourism. The bureau aims to improve rural tourism and contribute to rural revitalization.

Moreover, Suzhou City’s counties and districts are focusing on hot spots and difficulties in people’s livelihoods. Xiangcheng District, for example, has organized teams of leaders to collect feedback and ideas from various areas to tackle these issues effectively.

Suzhou City’s dedication to thematic education and its focus on practical solutions have resulted in notable achievements in the overall high-quality development of the province and the country. The city is showing positive trends in industrial stability, consumption growth, rapid transformation, improved quality of foreign investment, and betterment of people’s livelihoods.

Through continuous efforts and the commitment of party organizations, Suzhou City aims to contribute further to the overall development of the province and the country.

