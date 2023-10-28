Home » Baoji City Pioneers the Metaverse Industry: A Digital Journey into the Future
Baoji City Pioneers the Metaverse Industry: A Digital Journey into the Future

CCTV Discovery Journey Channel broadcasted a special program on October 28th titled “Recording Oriental Digital Baoji’s layout of a new track in the Metaverse,” showcasing Baoji’s digital strength and its pioneering efforts in the Metaverse industry. The program highlighted the city’s transformation from virtual reality to the Metaverse, a futuristic world where people can explore different landscapes and civilizations.

Baoji, located in Shaanxi Province, is a northwestern city known for its rich history and industrial economic development. In recent years, the city has embraced the strategic deployment of manufacturing power, network power, and digital China, seizing new opportunities in the development of the Metaverse. This has allowed Baoji to become a hub of digital innovation and a driving force behind the digital economy.

With a focus on the new generation of information technology, Baoji is actively promoting industrial digitization and digital industrialization. The city has successfully cultivated a number of software and hardware companies in the Metaverse industry chain, providing strong support for its development. Baoji’s solid industrial foundation and distinct advantages make it an ideal location for the industrial Metaverse to flourish.

The prospects for the development of the Metaverse, particularly the industrial Metaverse, in Baoji are promising. The city aims to build a new model that integrates talent, technology, industry, application, policy, and guarantees system integration and innovation. By leveraging its real economy, Baoji is determined to further propel the advancement of the Metaverse industry.

The broadcast on CCTV Discovery Journey Channel brings national attention to Baoji’s achievements in the digital realm. With its digital strength and visionary approach, Baoji is carving out a new track in the Metaverse industry, shaping the future of the digital landscape not just for the city, but for the entire oriental region.

