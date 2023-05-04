[Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and building new achievements]The first batch of participating units in Hunan’s theme education held theme education reading classes to promote the solid development of theme education with high-quality reading classes- News- Hunan Online

Huasheng Online, May 3rd (all-media reporter Zhou Zhiheng) Recently, the first batch of participating units in our province to study and implement the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics have held theme education reading classes one after another, insisting on learning, thinking, applying, knowing, believing and doing Unify, promote the solid development of theme education with high-quality reading classes, and strive to achieve tangible results in building the soul with learning, increasing wisdom with learning, righteousness with learning, and promoting performance with learning.

The Working Committee of the Provincial Organs established the Reading Club of Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in the Provincial Organs, comprehensively promoted the construction of the “School Organs” of the provincial and central resident units, kept up with the core, closely followed development, and focused on the goals, and carried out content Rich and diverse reading activities. Hold special lectures in large classrooms of the central group of provincial-level organs, focus on comprehensively and in-depth study and implementation of the main theme of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, invite experts and scholars to give special lectures and guidance, and promote theoretical learning to go deeper and more realistically.

The Party School of the Provincial Party Committee clearly defines that every Wednesday is a political business learning day. Focusing on four topics such as “learning to build the soul and practicing loyalty”, the school (college) committee holds a theoretical learning center group reading class to concentrate on learning, and the party branch adopts “three meetings and one lesson” , theme party day and political business study and other forms to carry out study and seminars simultaneously, so as to calm down and study, read one by one, understand paragraph by sentence, and understand the theoretical logic, practical logic, and practical logic of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Historical logic, realistic logic.

The Education Working Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Department of Education carried out theme education reading class activities in the form of “Chongwenge Lecture Hall”. During the event, four young cadres insisted on starting from their posts, and combined with General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and personal reading lists, they shared their original aspirations and missions for the Communist Party of China, well-run people’s satisfaction education, youth mental health education, and promotion of Lei Feng’s spirit He said that he will insist on learning by doing and doing by doing, anchoring the goal and task of accelerating the construction of a strong education province, knowing responsibilities, shouldering responsibilities, and performing responsibilities.

The Provincial Academy of Social Sciences (Hunan Provincial People’s Government Development Research Center) reading class is divided into 17 sub-sessions to carry out intensive learning. During the period, the members of the party group, the main responsible comrades of various departments and the secretary of the party branch reviewed the important items in the theme education learning materials, word by word. Learning and guidance. The reading class requires leaders to take the lead in learning, integrate learning, and combine learning with practice, so as to truly achieve thorough learning and deep learning, and truly achieve theoretical penetration and practical penetration.

The Party Committee of Hunan Expressway Group carried out reading classes through various forms of mobilization, individual self-study, concentrated learning, special counseling, special seminars, theoretical tests, etc., carefully studied and studied the learning materials such as the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and focused on finding, preventing and Solve problems in six aspects, including theoretical study, political quality, ability, responsibility, work style, integrity and self-discipline, and meet the general requirements of the theme education “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”.

The theme education reading class of Changsha University of Science and Technology distributes a learning card containing 14 units to each student. The strict learning system is based on the check-in system, and the party’s theoretical innovation and the key and difficult points in promoting the high-quality development of the school are deeply studied and practiced. The combination of problems can realize the double improvement of theoretical level and school management level. The reading class was divided into 10 groups for discussion. The students focused on the theme and closely connected with reality, shared their learning experience and harvest, and talked freely about their work ideas and practices.