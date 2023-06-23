Leipzig police admits mistakes when used on “Day X”.

According to Demmler, around 300 mobile phones and smartphones were confiscated from those trapped in the course of the forensic investigation. These would now be used as evidence. In the event of an objection, there is an individual assessment for confiscation. The police did not provide any information on how long the data evaluation takes, which data is evaluated for what and when those affected will receive their devices back.

Police Chief Demmler is also self-critical in the aftermath of the communication between the police and the care of the people who have been trapped for hours. The police speeches were drowned out by chants, and no one was able to get through individually or through a communication team – also due to the lack of willingness of those trapped. However, the police should have tried longer to inform the demonstrators about the situation via loudspeaker vans. You have to get better at that.

To care for those trapped, Demmler said that rescue workers from the city were on site and water supply vehicles. Toilets were also available, but one of them was broken. Later, food was also offered, but this was not accepted. The reason for this may be that the offers were made outside the enclosure. According to the police chief, the use was associated with an identity check.

In addition, so-called demo paramedics were active. (Red.: These are medically trained professionals who provide first aid on a voluntary basis at political rallies.) In individual cases, according to Demmler, there may have been hindrances by the police. There should have been better communication with the emergency services. According to Demmler, these demo paramedics even helped with communication between the police and those trapped and with supply.