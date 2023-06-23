European Games: Water jumpers have Olympic ambitions

However, a really small one, because only gold brings the ticket to the Olympics. The World Cup in Fukuoka in July and the subsequent World Cup in Doha in February offer more likely options, and not just individually. Because Lotfi and Knoll from the tower as well as Hart and Schaller from the 3m board form two synchronous duos, which should also be given chances. Board jumper Cara Albiez is also qualified.

In addition to ability and precise coordination, a similarity in physique is also important in synchronized jumping. Hart and Schaller are both 1.79 m tall. At 1.65 m, Knoll is five centimeters shorter than Lotfi, but in general the 18-year-old feels in good harmony with his 22-year-old colleague: “It is basically very difficult to line up two similar gentlemen for the synchro, so we have also few participants. And so the chances are very high if we put on a great competition.”

GEPA/Philipp Brem Dariush Lotfi and Anton Knoll definitely see a chance for a medal

Knoll lives in Vienna, Lotfi in Graz. Joint training can be arranged if the two are not already in a team camp. “Synchronous is always better with Anton,” said Lotfi of the APA. “It’s often just about the little things. The Olympics are definitely realistic. We’re getting better and better and we know our jumps better and better. One could think of the medals,” Lotfi gives hope for the European Games.

Difficult set-up at Hart/Schaller

With Schaller and Hart, tuning is more difficult. While Schaller lives in Vienna, Hart studies in the USA. Although he did his bachelor’s degree in May, the 24-year-old is returning to North Carolina for a one-year master’s degree at the beginning of August. “I can use the resources. I will have incredible support with psychotherapists, physiotherapists, two strength and water coaches. Combining Masters and pre-Olympics will be stressful, but I’m ready. I have to be fit for qualifying in February.”

Schaller takes it easy that he and Hart don’t have much training time together. “We’re doing well, we’re similar in our style. The training that we have is sufficient for a solid performance.” An important point is adaptability, because every athlete has their own style. It is important to have leaps in the repertoire that require a similar technique and form. Schaller: “The four of us are very flexible and can adapt. You can see that as a stroke of luck, but also as quality.”

Quartet also has individual goals

The quartet is also pursuing individual goals – Lotfi and Knoll from the tower, Schaller and Hart from the board, who just barely missed Tokyo 2021. In the last few months, the Viennese has rehearsed one of the most difficult jumps with “two and a half forward dive with three twists”. “I’ll knock that one out, it can get me very far.” Basically, you have to do a jump many thousands of times before it works in a competition without getting nervous. Hart: “I know I’m in a good direction there.”

