A young man wounded in the massacre near Mladenovac has died Info

PM is the ninth victim of the massacre near Mladenovac, when Uroš B. shot him on May 4 in the village of Malo Orašje.

PM from Mali Orašje who is injured in a mass shooting he died in that place today. He is the ninth victim of the mass shooting that took place on May 4. PM was initially treated in the Smederevo hospital, but due to complications transferred to Belgrade.

UB suspects that on May 4, in the territory of Smederevo and Mladenovac, he killed eight and tried to kill 12 people with shots from an automatic rifle, the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Smederevo, which is leading the investigation in this case, announced earlier.

