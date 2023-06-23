Home » A young man wounded in the massacre near Mladenovac has died Info
World

A young man wounded in the massacre near Mladenovac has died Info

by admin
A young man wounded in the massacre near Mladenovac has died Info

PM is the ninth victim of the massacre near Mladenovac, when Uroš B. shot him on May 4 in the village of Malo Orašje.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

PM from Mali Orašje who is injured in a mass shooting he died in that place today. He is the ninth victim of the mass shooting that took place on May 4. PM was initially treated in the Smederevo hospital, but due to complications transferred to Belgrade.

UB suspects that on May 4, in the territory of Smederevo and Mladenovac, he killed eight and tried to kill 12 people with shots from an automatic rifle, the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Smederevo, which is leading the investigation in this case, announced earlier.

(MONDO/RTS)

See also  United States, Biden signs executive order to declassify 9/11 documents

You may also like

Olimpia Milano is Italian champion, Virtus Bologna ko....

Tom Cruise Disfigured After Spending Paparazzi | Entertainment

Women step on the accelerator again in “I...

“Russian Army bombs Wagner’s camps.” And post the...

BYOBLU – MONDOCANE XXIX ,— — Ukraine, Palestine,...

Serie B will also be asymmetrical, the 2023-2024...

The Japanese government’s report on forced sterilizations

Works by Marcelo Eco on display at SESI...

Wagner’s boss “declares” war on Moscow: “It is...

Experts warned the owner of the submarine that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy