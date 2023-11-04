Lender was murdered by hitmen in Villanueva, there are already several homicides in that municipality

A new bloody incident occurred last night in the municipality of Villanueva, where a man identified as Nelson Alexis Alzate Zuleta, 21, was killed with a firearm.

Witnesses indicated that two men riding a motorcycle approached him and shot him repeatedly when he was on 15th Street and 11th Street.

As previously known, Alzate Zuleta was dedicated to lending money under the drop-by-drop system.

The situation worries the communities of the Municipality, since there are already several cases of hitmen, which is why they demand that the authorities increase the force and surveillance in the neighborhoods to prevent these cases from continuing to occur.

Information and photography: Connection

Share this: Facebook

X

