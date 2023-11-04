25th Anniversary Celebration: The First Medical School in Albacete, Spain

Albacete Celebrates 25th Anniversary of First Medical School in Spain

It has been 25 years since the establishment of the first medical school in Albacete, a city in the region of Castilla-La Mancha, Spain. Prior to its opening in 1998, Spain had not opened any new medical schools in 15 years, causing doubts and uncertainty among aspiring medical students. However, the rectors were determined to make it happen.

To celebrate this milestone, various authorities from the past and present participated in the events, including former president José Bono, current rector Julián Garde, and the mayor of Albacete, Manuel Serrano. The first Faculty of Medicine in Albacete was a significant achievement for the region.

Today, the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) offers 220 places for students to pursue a degree in Medicine and has two faculties dedicated to this purpose: the oldest in Albacete and the one in Ciudad Real, which opened in 2010. The reputation of UCLM’s medical program has grown immensely over the years, attracting more than 6,000 applicants for the upcoming course, far more than the available spots. In contrast, in 1998, only 79 students enrolled, and the first 72 doctors graduated in 2004.

The impact of the Faculty of Medicine is evident in the career paths of its graduates. As noted by neurologist Ana Belén Perona, the majority of the first doctors, 71% to be exact, have remained in Castilla-La Mancha, with nearly half of them staying in the province of Albacete. This achievement has contributed significantly to talent retention in the region.

Nonetheless, there were also those who pursued opportunities abroad, with doctors trained in Albacete practicing in countries such as Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, as well as in Madrid and Alicante.

Former president José Bono, who played a crucial role in the establishment of the Faculty of Medicine, described it as a “secular miracle.” Convincing rectors and the Minister of Health at the time, Romay Beccaría, was no easy task. Bono considers the Faculty of Medicine, along with the AVE (high-speed train) and Europter, as the three achievements he will never forget.

The impact of the Faculty of Medicine extends beyond education, as it has raised 44.5 million euros for research over the past 25 years. Rector Julián Garde emphasized the significant contributions of the university and faculty to the regional Gross Domestic Product and job creation. The faculty’s research activities, complementing its teaching and healthcare initiatives, have been instrumental in securing competitive funding.

The 25th anniversary celebrations were attended by political and academic authorities, including Ibrahim Hernández, the general director of Health Assistance, and the mayor of Albacete, Manuel Serrano. The establishment and success of the Faculty of Medicine in Albacete have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the region’s healthcare and educational landscape.

Share this: Facebook

X

