Gustavo Alfaro: Costa Rica’s New Coach with Second National Team Experience

Gustavo Alfaro announced as new coach of Costa Rican National Team

The Costa Rican Football Federation has officially confirmed Gustavo Alfaro as the new coach of the Costa Rican National Team. After several weeks of negotiation, Alfaro will be tasked with leading the team to qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Gustavo Julio Alfaro, born on August 14, 1962, in Rafaela, Argentina, will bring a wealth of experience to the team. He began his career as a player at Atlético de Rafaela, playing as a midfielder and retiring in 1992.

Following his retirement, Alfaro transitioned to coaching and had stints with various clubs in Argentina, including Rafaela, Quilmes, Belgrano, and Olimpo de Bahía Blanca. However, it was his time at Arsenal de Sarandí where he found success, winning the Copa Sudamericana in 2007.

Alfaro has also coached teams such as Rosario Central, Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, and Boca Juniors in 2019. However, his most recent coaching role was with the Ecuadorian National Team. Under his guidance, Ecuador qualified for the 2022 World Cup, finishing in fourth position in the qualifying round.

In addition to his coaching experience, Alfaro has also worked as a television commentator for the Caracol channel in Colombia. He has provided commentary for World Cups, Copa América, South American qualifiers, friendly matches, and European competitions.

Known for his emphasis on empowering young players, Alfaro is expected to implement a balanced approach with the Costa Rican National Team. His preferred formations include 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1, or 4-3-3, and he focuses on improving his players’ physical and tactical abilities.

Expressing his excitement and commitment, Alfaro stated, “Arriving at the Costa Rica National Team honors me, stimulates me, commits me, and dignifies me.” He will join the team in the coming days and fully integrate with the Costa Rican Football Federation.

Alfaro’s coaching staff will consist of Carlos Alcides González as the technical assistant, Sergio Omar Chiarelli as the physical trainer, Alejandro Juan Manograsso as the technical assistant-technical analyst, Claudio Adrián Cristofanelli as the technical assistant, Diego Martín Carranza as the goalkeeping coach-technical assistant, and Pedro Ignacio Arbelaiz as the alternate physical trainer-specialist in load monitoring.

With Alfaro at the helm, Costa Rica hopes to achieve success in their quest for World Cup qualification.

