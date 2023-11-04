Home » New Acting Attorney General and Deputy Guarantee No Political Persecution, Call for Support from the Righteous
New Acting Attorney General and Deputy Guarantee No Political Persecution, Call for Support from the Righteous

Acting Attorney General Johel Zelaya and Deputy Mario Morazán held their first press conference on Friday, assuring the public that there will be no political persecution under their leadership. They called on “the righteous” to accompany them on their path towards justice for the country. Zelaya emphasized that he will fight for the people, taking care of democracy, health, and education. He expressed his desire to be close to the people, including private and public companies, farmers, workers, students, and journalists.

Zelaya and Morazán assumed their roles as new interim authorities on November 2, following their appointment and swearing-in by the Permanent Commission, which consists of nine deputies of the National Congress, including the president of the Board of Directors, Luis Redondo. This marks a significant development in Honduras’ governance as they seek to address pressing issues and ensure a just system for all.

