Deadly Earthquake Strikes Northwestern Nepal, Leaving Dozens Dead and Injured

Earthquake Strikes Northwestern Nepal, Leaving 69 Dead and Dozens Injured

KATHMANDU, Nepal – A powerful earthquake hit northwestern districts of Nepal late Friday night, resulting in the death of at least 69 individuals and leaving dozens injured. Rescue teams are currently engaged in search and rescue operations in the mountain villages affected by the quake.

Authorities have expressed concerns that the death toll may rise as the scale of the disaster becomes clearer. Communication lines with several towns have been disrupted, hampering the flow of information and assistance to affected areas.

The tremor, which occurred during the night when most people were asleep in their homes, was felt as far away as New Delhi, the capital of neighboring India, over 800 kilometers (500 miles) from the epicenter. The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported the earthquake to have a magnitude of 5.6, with a depth of 17.9 kilometers (11.1 miles). However, Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center placed the epicenter in Jajarkot, approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles) northeast of Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

The Rukum district suffered the largest number of casualties, with at least 35 people reported dead. Narvaraj Bhattarai, a police officer, confirmed that many houses in the area collapsed, leading to widespread destruction. He also disclosed that thirty injured individuals had been transported to local hospitals for treatment.

In the neighboring Jajarkot district, government administrative official Harish Chandra Sharma announced that 34 fatalities had been confirmed. Security forces are currently working together with villagers in darkness to evacuate and rescue victims trapped under the rubble. However, access to some areas is proving challenging due to landslides triggered by the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks.

Nepal is no stranger to earthquakes, given its mountainous landscape. In 2015, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake resulted in the deaths of approximately 9,000 people and caused extensive damage to around one million structures.

As rescue efforts continue in the affected districts, national and international aid agencies are mobilizing resources to provide assistance to those affected by the earthquake. The government is urging citizens to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols to minimize further loss of life and property.

