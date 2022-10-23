A name that divides. Letizia Moratti is the number one candidate to fill the role of CEO of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Foundation, in place of Vincenzo Novari, who in recent years had not had great harmony with Coni and Cio.

A troubled choice: after numerous vicissitudes, a convergence on Andrea Abodi had been found, a profile appreciated by everyone, from Zaia to Sala, passing through Fugatti, Malagò and Fontana. But Draghi had hesitated in the appointment, passing the ball to the new government. On 29 September Giorgia Meloni announced the name of Abodi to Bach, only to subsequently decide to “divert” him to the Ministry of Sport. Now the circle seems to have closed. The choice was addressed to Letizia Moratti, a political choice, which immediately causes discussion. “I read that Letizia Moratti would have been chosen as the new CEO of Milan-Cortina,” says Giuseppe Sala, mayor of Milan. «I don’t know. And in any case, such a delicate choice cannot be made to solve the problems of the center-right in Lombardy. Any other word is useless ».

Moratti’s denial is also ready: “Dr. Letizia Moratti denies the existence of the news about her appointment as ad of the Milan Cortina Olympics”, they explain from her staff, adding that “any decision” regarding the vice president of Lombardy “will be communicated exclusively by his press office. Any other information relating to her is groundless »”.