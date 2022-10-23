For anyone looking to train to lose weight, there are five exercises that burn a whopping 200 kilocalories in just three minutes.

The main objective of a considerable number of people has always been to be able to get back into shape or in any case of lose weight so that you can feel much better both about yourself and your body. To achieve this highly sought-after goal and to reach this goal, the factor linked to nutrition is fundamental first of all, with the latter having to be as balanced, healthy as possible, and rich in all those nutrients that are essential for health. of our body and for our well-being. In addition to nutrition and diet, however, there is also the inevitable element ofphysical exercise, with the sporting activity that must necessarily be carried out in a constant and regular way. Let’s see below the way to burn calories and lose weight very quickly.

Burn 200 kilocalories in 3 minutes: the five suitable exercises

In many, however being able to burn calories, most of the races prefer the activity of running, to be carried out at least three times a week. However, they exist for the good fortune of anyone who aims to get in the shape of exercises and workouts that are much more useful and effective and that can burn many more calories and also much faster than running. The exercises in question are specifically five and we see them below.

In sports there are five highly effective workouts what are they doing burn a considerable number of calories in just a few minutes. A first exercise of this type could be constituted by squats with dumbbells, which consist in practice in the classic front squats with the difference characterized by the addition of dumbbells on the shoulders. The second exercise is the push up with dumbbellsor the classic push-ups with the difference represented in this typology by the hands that hold the dumbbells: in the meantime, you have to go down with your chest to the floor without touching it.

The third exercise is the plank, isometric exercise that burns two to five calories per minute depending on your body weight and leads to the strengthening of the back, shoulders and abdominals. The fourth exercise is the burpees, suitable for those who are already used to physical activity and who work every single muscle in the body. The fifth and final exercise could finally be the Jumpin Jack, full body aerobics practice that trains different muscles of our body at the same time. With these exercises, the goal of burning around 200 kilocalories in just three minutes can become a reality.