One of the iconic pieces of fashion: skinny jeans actually hide health dangers. This is what lies behind the famous denims.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

Il jeans, iconic garment of fashion, it is increasingly used by both men and women. There are different models, but the trendiest one is skinny jeans. This type of demin garment is very attractive and useful, because it allows those who have a few extra pounds to have a toned and slender silhouette.

However, wearing the jeans skinny it can be harmful to health and cause serious damage to the body. If following the fashion can cause damage, even important to our health, it would be better to avoid following the trend. Here are the reasons why it would be best to avoid wearing skinny jeans.

Skinny jeans: the reasons why it would be better to avoid wearing them

Il jeans skinny, which translated literally means thin, is used by many women to highlight their shapes as well as to hide those extra pounds. It helps us feel more attractive and in fact even men like this denim garment a lot, but wearing it can cause problems: let’s see what they are.

According to some research, the jeans skinny it can cause infertility, especially for men. The obvious reason is almost obvious. Due to the very adherent tissue, especially in the genital area, the testicles are compressed and therefore normal sperm production can be compromised.

In addition to this singular collateral damage for men, there are others in common with women as well. The first of all is the backache. Skinny jeans by tightening in the lower back can cause poor posture so much so that this discomfort is connoted as the skinny jeans syndrome.

Skinny jeans, being very tight, compress the lower limbs excessively enough to produce tingling in the legs and muscles, and if it is underestimated this condition can also cause paralysis. Bladder infections can arise due to high compression and those already suffering from urinary infections must absolutely avoid wearing them. Also due to the high adhesion in the groin area, clotting problems and heartburn can occur due to the limited passage of blood due to the tight tissue.

In conclusion, before wearing the jeans skinny it would be necessary to evaluate your health condition and understand what the pros and cons are. If you have to risk your health to be fashionable, move on!