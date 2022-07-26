Listen to the audio version of the article

Three axes of the programmatic proposal that the Democratic Party is about to propose to Italians: work and welfare, social and environmental sustainability, human rights. Naturally in the wake of the Draghi Agenda.

For the rest, the dem secretary Enrico Letta is concentrated in the effort to quell the disagreements and to unite the front of the Democrats and progressives as much as possible: this will be the name of the dem list, which will “host” the former scissionists of Article Uno Roberto Speranza, Federico Fornaro and Cecilia Guerra as well as Demos and Enzo Maraio’s socialists.

To stem the sovereign right

The primary objective remains the defeat, or non-victory, of the sovereign right. For this reason, to Carlo Calenda, who already indicates Mario Draghi as the future premier in the event of a victory, the Nazarene makes it known that “we are not like the right that quarrels over Palazzo Chigi and the assignments even before making the lists: we are committed and head down to talk to the Italians ».

As for Draghi, «certainly no one can have doubts about what Letta and the Democratic Party think about his profile and his caliber. But it is not an issue on the agenda now ». On the agenda there is instead the theme of the alliance, to be decided quickly after the break – now irreversible – with the M5s.

Waiting for the management

The perimeter will be illustrated by Letta on Tuesday 26 July in the direction, who will also have to approve the regulation for the candidacies: the MEPs will be incandidable, and also the regional councilors, except for very few exceptions, and outgoing people who are not up to date with the payment of dues will be excluded and those who have passed three consecutive mandates, as per statute, except for the traditional derogation for former party secretaries (read Dario Franceschini) and very few others.