«Renzi in recent years has pursued the strategy of hurting the left and trying to destroy the Democratic Party. He tries and we must stop him this time too ».

Peppe Provenzano gives voice to a widespread conviction at the dem top, expressed in these terms by Enrico Letta yesterday in the closed secretariat, without mentioning the former premier by name and surname. What Simona Malpezzi does instead, who has a poisoned tooth with her former leader who attacked her in the courtroom.

“One of the oppositions attacks us to demolish us,” says Letta and his thoughts are shared by all the general staff, ready to erect barricades. So much so that Provenzano shoots at zero against the cash ceiling. That Meloni wants to raise and that Renzi himself brought to 3 thousand euros compared to the thousand set by the Monti government.

The measure is full, the dem know they are easy prey for external attacks and want to hurry up to celebrate the congress, but they can only bring forward (perhaps) the date to March 5 or 12 instead of 19, pressed by the requests of the base and by Stefano Bonaccini.

But for others, speed is not the best formula for doing things well: “If someone believes that their name is enough to solve the problems of the Democratic Party, they say it, but then they don’t pretend to have a real discussion, which needs right times and to recall people who are out ”, says Peppe Provenzano, of the dem left, attacking Bonaccini, supported as a leading candidate by the reformists of Lorenzo Guerini.

Grappling with the congress (today the timing will be decided in the Management), the dem do not want to be put under the other opposition (“we are the first party, we must dictate the agenda”) and therefore do not give in to Renzi’s threats: that makes it clear that he can reach an agreement with the right to snatch one of the two guarantee commissions, Copasir or Rai Vigilanza for Boschi.

“We will instead make an agreement with the 5 stars”, reiterate from the Nazarene. Where by now Letta and her people expect everything from Renzi, “who wants to play the role that Verdini had at the time of his government, making himself available to Meloni for when his votes are needed”, snorts one of the members of the secretariat, when the meeting with Enrico Letta has just ended. The secretary, however, is convinced that the premier will not put herself in the hands of the former scrapper and will not use him as the “fourth leg” of his executive, because she is too smart to fall into this trap. In any case, the dem have a tooth poisoned with the former leader of the party, who “tries to poison the wells with the commission on Covid, to slap Count and Hope”.

Or who “does the opposition to the opposition”, as the deputy secretary Provenzano says, because he has a precise political plan. A design that the dem summarize with the formula «French scheme: Renzi makes Macron, Meloni makes Le Pen, Conte makes Melenchon and the Democratic Party collapses like the socialist party across the Alps». The first test of this design will be the Europeans of 2024, but in the immediate future it can perform precisely the function that Verdini performed who did not miss his votes at the right time just when he ruled Renzi.

“We try to do joint work with the other opposition forces – says Enrico Letta at the end – but we know well that the game of others is to stand out from us and therefore we must not waste time chasing them, we are the first force of the opposition and we must we dictate the agenda of parliamentary work ».

Taking into account that the Democratic Party is squeezed between Renzi-Calenda and Conte, Andrea Orlando, however, has his own idea: “You have to get out of this pincer and to do so you don’t have to say who you want to ally with because at this stage there are no conditions for ally with forces that bet on the end of the Democratic Party ».

what to do then? “Try to clarify what our agenda is, focusing on the fundamental points of the fight against inequalities, of the protection of workers, of the most marginal companies, against the big giants that dominate the global market”.