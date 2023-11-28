Li Qiang put forward four initiatives on deepening international cooperation in industrial and supply chains

Premier Li Qiang Proposes Four Initiatives on International Cooperation at China International Supply Chain Promotion Expo

Premier Li Qiang attended the first China International Supply Chain Promotion Expo and Global Supply Chain Innovation and Development Forum in Beijing on November 28, where he proposed four key initiatives on deepening international cooperation in industrial and supply chains.

During his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the event, Li Qiang emphasized the importance of jointly building a safe and stable industrial and supply chain, as well as the need to increase global interconnection for more efficient circulation and allocation of resources.

The premier also called for an open and inclusive industrial and supply chain, stressing the need to combat protectionism and promote green and low-carbon transformation. Additionally, Li Qiang highlighted the importance of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation to drive developing countries to participate more deeply in the global value chain.

Overall, Li Qiang’s initiatives aim to strengthen international cooperation in the field of industrial and supply chains and promote stability and efficiency in global trade. The premier also expressed the hope that entrepreneurs from all countries will play an active role in promoting the stable operation of global industrial and supply chains.

China’s active participation in international cooperation in the field of industrial and supply chains demonstrates its commitment to promoting global economic stability and development. As the country continues to provide high-quality products and stable supplies, it is also creating opportunities for companies from around the world to invest and operate in China. This sets the stage for future collaboration and growth in the global industrial and supply chain system.