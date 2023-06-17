Libertad FC aspires to finish the stage with a victory – breaking latest news

Libertad FC goes for the three away points.

At 1:00 p.m. this Saturday, June 17, at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium, Libertad Fútbol Club will face Cumbayá FC as a visitor for date 15 of the LigaPro Serie A.

Expectations

The team from Loja is motivated after the victory achieved at home against Técnico Universitario, which allowed them to leave the relegation zone.

The managers pointed out that, during the week, the training sessions were carried out without setbacks in the tactical and defensive part. Some players, who got hit in the previous match, managed to recover and are ready for the next challenge.

The player Milton Bolaños pointed out that they have prepared well and are hopeful that they will finish this stage well against Cumbayá, a fact that will allow them to be calm for the start of the second season.

For his part, Anderson Silva said that the three points are important and they have worked to achieve them this weekend. “This match is still a final for us, we are psyched thinking about it and I am convinced that the result will happen,” he said. (D)