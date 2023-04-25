Perf. des Togolais d’Afrique: Ouro Agoro Ismaïl on a freewheel, Raja Casablanca and Roger Aholou beaten

A new issue of the section on the performance of Togolese players playing on the continent. Here is the summary.

Egypt/J26

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Al Masry was beaten at home by Ismaily SC 1 goal against 2. Togolese striker of Ismaily SC, Yaw Annie came on in the second half.

Tunisia/J4

Agbozo Klousseh, holder with Olympique Béja, could not create the sensation by making his team win in front of CS Sfaxien. 0 goals everywhere was the final score.

DRC/Friendly

Attey Youssif’s TP Mazembe continues its preparations for the Linafoot which will resume soon. In a friendly this weekend, Moïse Katumbi’s team dominated the Ecofoot selection and TP Mazembe reserves with a score of 4 goals to 2.

Nigeria/J15

Enyimba and Remo Stars FC separated with a draw 1 goal everywhere. Bassa Djeri Sabirou was in goal for Enyimba FC. Kwame Franck Mawuena was also a starter in Remo Stars FC’s attack. They played the whole game.

Ethiopia/J20

Saint Georges SC pinned Fasil Kanema 1 goal to 0. The only goal of the game is signed Ouro Agoro Ismaïl. His 19th since the start of the season.

LDC CAF 1/4 outward

Raja Casablanca lost in Cairo 0 goals against 2 in front of Al Ahly SC. Togolese international midfielder Roger Aholou played the entire match.