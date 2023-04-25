Home » Perf. des Togolais d’Afrique: Ouro Agoro Ismaïl on a freewheel, Raja Casablanca and Roger Aholou beaten
News

Perf. des Togolais d’Afrique: Ouro Agoro Ismaïl on a freewheel, Raja Casablanca and Roger Aholou beaten

by admin
Perf. des Togolais d’Afrique: Ouro Agoro Ismaïl on a freewheel, Raja Casablanca and Roger Aholou beaten

A new issue of the section on the performance of Togolese players playing on the continent. Here is the summary.

Egypt/J26

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Al Masry was beaten at home by Ismaily SC 1 goal against 2. Togolese striker of Ismaily SC, Yaw Annie came on in the second half.

Tunisia/J4

Agbozo Klousseh, holder with Olympique Béja, could not create the sensation by making his team win in front of CS Sfaxien. 0 goals everywhere was the final score.

DRC/Friendly

Attey Youssif’s TP Mazembe continues its preparations for the Linafoot which will resume soon. In a friendly this weekend, Moïse Katumbi’s team dominated the Ecofoot selection and TP Mazembe reserves with a score of 4 goals to 2.

Nigeria/J15

Enyimba and Remo Stars FC separated with a draw 1 goal everywhere. Bassa Djeri Sabirou was in goal for Enyimba FC. Kwame Franck Mawuena was also a starter in Remo Stars FC’s attack. They played the whole game.

Ethiopia/J20

Saint Georges SC pinned Fasil Kanema 1 goal to 0. The only goal of the game is signed Ouro Agoro Ismaïl. His 19th since the start of the season.

LDC CAF 1/4 outward

Raja Casablanca lost in Cairo 0 goals against 2 in front of Al Ahly SC. Togolese international midfielder Roger Aholou played the entire match.

See also  48-year-old cyclist dies in collision with a minivan

You may also like

New Opportunities and New Challenges for Using Data...

Heilbronn | A Middle Franconia on the wrong...

Be prepared to go to jail for those...

Security in Cali: an outstanding debt

A year after re-election: Macron no longer hits...

Elixir prescription for eyeglass wearers

Differential rates are established in the Circasia toll

More than 280,000 flowers decorate Tiananmen Square

Bundeswehr evacuation mission from Sudan ended

The recipe for butter cream for cakes and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy