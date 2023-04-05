Home News Holy Week Program 2023 Parish of the Twelve Apostles
News

Holy Week Program 2023 Parish of the Twelve Apostles

by admin
Holy Week Program 2023 Parish of the Twelve Apostles

April 2 – Palm Sunday

10:30 a.m.: Procession. Carry bushes, bouquets and white flags.

Arrive at the meeting point (Women’s Association in Miranda with Palace) to bless the bouquets and start the procession.

11:00 am: We arrive at the temple to begin with the Eucharist.

April 3- Holy Monday

April 4 – Holy Tuesday

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

8:00 am: Eucharist.

3:00 pm: Pascua Infantil.

5:30 p.m.: Confessions.

6:00 pm: Reflection and spiritual formation for adults.

April 6 – Holy Thursday

11:00 am: Eucharist with the sick.

4:00 pm: Supper of the Lord Jesus.

6:00 pm: Prayer to the monument.

April 7 – Good Friday

9:00 a.m.: Stations of the Cross. Departure from the Vicaria Perpetua Hospital de San Vicente de Paul Parish (Calle 64 No. 51D – 15A. 11:00 am: Continue towards the Jesús Nazareno Parish and continue in procession towards the Twelve Apostles Parish and end at the Holy Spirit Parish .

3:00 pm: Liturgy of the death of the Lord.

4:00 pm: Seven words.

It may interest you: Holy Week Program 2023 Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

April 8 – Holy Saturday

10:00 am: Reflection on the seven sorrows of Mary.

6:00 pm: Easter Vigil.

The vigil begins outside the temple with the blessing of the fire, Easter proclamation, liturgy of the word, blessing of baptismal water and the Eucharist.

April 9 – Easter Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist.

10:30 am: Procession with the risen Jesus. He leaves the CES Clinic towards the temple.

11:00 a.m.: Solemn Eucharist.

5:00 pm: Eucharist.

It may interest you: Find out here the schedules of the transmissions of this Semana Mayor by Televid

You may also be interested in

You may also like

Competition for 40 seats at the Constitutional Court

The Election Commission is empowered to postpone elections

The number of fatalities in traffic accidents in...

Cybersecurity, companies that are too reactive and not...

Extremists brought pyrotechnics, sticks and stones to Al-Aqsa...

The first table on agro-industrial policies is underway

BUYSAD announced the pot inflation in March –...

Joe Biden announced that he will not attend...

The 10 best books on contemporary dance –...

Insurance sector will make 76 billion TL earthquake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy