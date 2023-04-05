April 2 – Palm Sunday
10:30 a.m.: Procession. Carry bushes, bouquets and white flags.
Arrive at the meeting point (Women’s Association in Miranda with Palace) to bless the bouquets and start the procession.
11:00 am: We arrive at the temple to begin with the Eucharist.
April 3- Holy Monday
April 4 – Holy Tuesday
April 5 – Holy Wednesday
8:00 am: Eucharist.
3:00 pm: Pascua Infantil.
5:30 p.m.: Confessions.
6:00 pm: Reflection and spiritual formation for adults.
April 6 – Holy Thursday
11:00 am: Eucharist with the sick.
4:00 pm: Supper of the Lord Jesus.
6:00 pm: Prayer to the monument.
April 7 – Good Friday
9:00 a.m.: Stations of the Cross. Departure from the Vicaria Perpetua Hospital de San Vicente de Paul Parish (Calle 64 No. 51D – 15A. 11:00 am: Continue towards the Jesús Nazareno Parish and continue in procession towards the Twelve Apostles Parish and end at the Holy Spirit Parish .
3:00 pm: Liturgy of the death of the Lord.
4:00 pm: Seven words.
April 8 – Holy Saturday
10:00 am: Reflection on the seven sorrows of Mary.
6:00 pm: Easter Vigil.
The vigil begins outside the temple with the blessing of the fire, Easter proclamation, liturgy of the word, blessing of baptismal water and the Eucharist.
April 9 – Easter Sunday
8:00 am: Eucharist.
10:30 am: Procession with the risen Jesus. He leaves the CES Clinic towards the temple.
11:00 a.m.: Solemn Eucharist.
5:00 pm: Eucharist.
