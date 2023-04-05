April 2 – Palm Sunday

10:30 a.m.: Procession. Carry bushes, bouquets and white flags.

Arrive at the meeting point (Women’s Association in Miranda with Palace) to bless the bouquets and start the procession.

11:00 am: We arrive at the temple to begin with the Eucharist.

April 3- Holy Monday

April 4 – Holy Tuesday

April 5 – Holy Wednesday

8:00 am: Eucharist.

3:00 pm: Pascua Infantil.

5:30 p.m.: Confessions.

6:00 pm: Reflection and spiritual formation for adults.

April 6 – Holy Thursday

11:00 am: Eucharist with the sick.

4:00 pm: Supper of the Lord Jesus.

6:00 pm: Prayer to the monument.

April 7 – Good Friday

9:00 a.m.: Stations of the Cross. Departure from the Vicaria Perpetua Hospital de San Vicente de Paul Parish (Calle 64 No. 51D – 15A. 11:00 am: Continue towards the Jesús Nazareno Parish and continue in procession towards the Twelve Apostles Parish and end at the Holy Spirit Parish .

3:00 pm: Liturgy of the death of the Lord.

4:00 pm: Seven words.

It may interest you: Holy Week Program 2023 Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

April 8 – Holy Saturday

10:00 am: Reflection on the seven sorrows of Mary.

6:00 pm: Easter Vigil.

The vigil begins outside the temple with the blessing of the fire, Easter proclamation, liturgy of the word, blessing of baptismal water and the Eucharist.

April 9 – Easter Sunday

8:00 am: Eucharist.

10:30 am: Procession with the risen Jesus. He leaves the CES Clinic towards the temple.

11:00 a.m.: Solemn Eucharist.

5:00 pm: Eucharist.