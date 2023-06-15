Home » Libuse Safrankova: Acting legend is honored with a stamp
“Three Nuts for Cinderella” star Libuse Safrankova receives his own commemorative stamp.

© imago images/CTK Photo/Jan Kudela

“Three hazelnuts for Cinderella” star Libuse Safrankova is honored with a commemorative stamp in her home country of the Czech Republic.

The famous Czech actress Libuse Safrankova (1953-2021) receives her own postage stamp in her home country. Safrankova, who died in June 2021, became particularly well known in Germany for “Three Hazelnuts for Cinderella” (1973). The fairy tale film has become an integral part of the Christmas program of public broadcasters.

Commemorative stamps for Safrankova and Abrham

Since yesterday Wednesday Czech Post now offers a set of commemorative stamps, which portrays Safrankova as a “beautiful young actress”, according to the brand’s description. Her husband Josef Abrham (1939-2022), who also died, is also part of the set.

As the Czech Post reports on its website, after Safrankova’s death, the original plan was to issue only a commemorative stamp for the actress, which was to be published on the occasion of her 70th birthday. However, when her long-time husband Abrham also died in spring 2022 – less than a year after his wife – it was “obvious” to commemorate him with the planned stamp set.

Like his wife, Abrham was a well-known Czech actor who became internationally famous through the doctor series “The Hospital on the Edge of Town”, which was broadcast from 1978 to 1981.

SpotOnNews

