Service Med Srl/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the public structures referred to above medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2886/2023 of 8.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13102/2022 Service Med Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Regions.

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 169.2 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.76 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Bolzano (PDF 0.66 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 0.70 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Liguria (PDF 0.69 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Lombardia (PDF 0.70 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Trento (PDF 0.67 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Sicily (PDF 0.70 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Veneto (PDF 0.70 Mb)

Instance (PDF 506.3 Kb)