Lido Sounds: The anticipation of the festival is growing

The mood for the Lido Sounds Festival was already great in the morning. “We’ve been here since six in the morning,” says a group of fans from Germany and Austria dressed like their idols from “Florence + The Machine”. They don’t care that their favorite band doesn’t appear until 9:30 p.m.: “We want the best seats in front of the stage.”
The festival runs from today, 1 p.m., until Sunday. Up to 30,000 visitors a day are expected, headliners are “Florence + The Machine” on Friday and “Die Toten Hosen” on Friday and Peter Fox on Sunday. The weather should be fine: The weather forecast predicts sunshine for all three days, up to 23 degrees today, up to 24 degrees on Saturday and up to 27 degrees on Sunday. Our tip: drink a lot and don’t forget sunscreen!
