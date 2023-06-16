Home » Lido Sounds: The anticipation of the festival is growing
News

Lido Sounds: The anticipation of the festival is growing

by admin
Lido Sounds: The anticipation of the festival is growing

The mood for the Lido Sounds Festival was already great in the morning. “We’ve been here since six in the morning,” says a group of fans from Germany and Austria dressed like their idols from “Florence + The Machine”. They don’t care that their favorite band doesn’t appear until 9:30 p.m.: “We want the best seats in front of the stage.”

The festival runs from today, 1 p.m., until Sunday. Up to 30,000 visitors a day are expected, headliners are “Florence + The Machine” on Friday and “Die Toten Hosen” on Friday and Peter Fox on Sunday. The weather should be fine: The weather forecast predicts sunshine for all three days, up to 23 degrees today, up to 24 degrees on Saturday and up to 27 degrees on Sunday. Our tip: drink a lot and don’t forget sunscreen!

more on the subject

OÖNplus Upper Austria

Lido Sounds: A festival takes shape

LINZ. Up to 90,000 visitors are expected at the festival in Linz-Urfahr from tomorrow to Sunday. The construction is in full swing

Author

Herbert Schorn

Culture and Life Editor

Herbert Schorn

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

See also  Women at the top, the glass ceiling is full of cracks - Friuli VG



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Northeim: Policewoman pierces internals on “Hells Angel” |...

FIFA will create a working group against racism...

Civic and Social Technology, a valuable tool to...

EU decision: easy-to-change batteries become mandatory, iPhones and...

Government rules out shortages due to “El Niño”

The United States defeats Mexico 3-0 and will...

Carry forward the Dragon Boat Festival culture and...

Märkischer Kreis should become a wolf area –...

Child malnutrition worsens in indigenous territories of Cesar

Authorities repel illegitimate aggression; a gang member was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy