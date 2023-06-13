“Lies”: Kylian Mbappé’s fury at the version that he would go to Real Madrid after his notice to PSG

While rumors linking Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid grow, the PSG striker came across a French medium on social networks that published an article about his imminent departure from Parque de los Príncipes next season.

If it is known that the number 7 of the Parisian team will continue in the squad in 2023/2024, it is possible that he will not renew his link and will be free in the following campaign.

“Kylian Mbappé wants to sign for Real this summer”was the title of the article in Le Parisien that was denied by Kiki on his Twitter account. The 24-year-old responded to that post: “LIES… At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it happens. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy”.

The French media reported in recent days that the runner-up in the world sent a letter to PSG to inform them that they will not exercise the option of the third year of their contract until 2025. Consequently, they would be able to negotiate a contract with another club in January 2024 to join in June with the pass in his possession.

The note from Le Parisien that confused Mbappé said, among other things: “Karim Benzema’s march to Saudi Arabia changed everything. Now, Kylian Mbappé wants to sign for Real Madrid. For him, the sooner the better. Against a check this summer, without transfer compensation in the summer of 2024. He put the market in the hands of PSG this Monday by sending a letter to his address, which did not stop annoying the president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and, it is said, the Emir of Qatar, the owner of the club.”

In favor of the attacker, his entourage repeatedly alleged that the club broke several promises that they had made before renewing. For example, that they were going to put together a squad with him as a beacon (in the end, Neymar continued, which caused friction) and the hiring policy of the new sports director, Luis Campos, failed. The coach Christophe Galtier knows that he will not continue and everything indicates that the German Julian Nagelsmann will be his replacement.

The current top star of Paris Saint Germain could then go free in 2024 and then a question arises: can the conflict escalate to an early farewell? His termination clause amounts to 400 million euros, but perhaps a more elegant exit and with dividends for the Parisians is trading him for less but making some cash instead of seeing him go for free.

The truth is that if Florentino Pérez and Madrid’s small board of directors have a verbal agreement on their arrival for next year, it will be difficult for them to make a disbursement in the next transfer market. Should it be revealed that Mbappé will walk away from the last French champion as a free agent, then it is possible that a conflict will break out with the team’s ultras just as previously happened with the Brazilian Neymar or Lionel Messi, who was booed until the day of his farewell and match in which PSG celebrated its last title.

