news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 15 – “Imagine something you can’t do without in your life, and then imagine that thing being taken away from you for three years. Well, Campovolo was the explosion of a pile of emotions that they were formed in those three years: frustration, impatience, performance anxiety. 30 years in one day, but I assure you they don’t fit. There is so much more that I have enjoyed and ventured into”. This is how Luciano Ligabue recounts the film, presented this evening by Flavio Natalia at the Barberini cinema in Rome and which arrives in theaters for three days on 20-21-22 March, which recounts the concert on 4 June in his Campovolo in front of over 100 thousand spectators flocked to the RCF Arena, after the long stop due to Covid. The musical film, ‘Ligabue. 30 years in one day’, directed by Marco Salom, is indeed the story of an unrepeatable evening, but it is also and above all an opportunity to relive the career of the rocker from Correggio. A celebration of thirty years that was made up of so much music, but partly also cinema, books and – he reveals in the film – even theater with a musical written and based on his songs, but never realised. A party that could only be organized in Campovolo. In that “square” where he had already gathered fans in 2005 and 2011.



“We have always celebrated important milestones in my career there. The first time it was chosen because I was presenting my most personal album and I needed to do it ‘at home’ – he says -. None of us could have imagined what it would become over time. Of course , this was the most overloaded with emotions, due to the wait but also because it was one of the first concerts after the reopening. There was a need for normality and also to celebrate life”.



The film, like the concert, opens with “I wouldn’t change this life for any other”, “because in the two years of Covid I understood how grateful I am to what I happened to experience”, he underlines. Space also for interviews and memories of his musicians and guests of that evening, Francesco De Gregori, Elisa, Loredana Bertè, Eugenio Finardi, Gazzelle, Mauro Pagani.



In July Ligabue will be back live: on the 5th at the Meazza Stadium in Milan and on the 14th at the Olimpico in Rome. (HANDLE).

