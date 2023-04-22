Home » LILYSILK celebrates Earth Day 2023 through continued investment in our planet and long-standing sustainable fashion practices
LILYSILK celebrates Earth Day 2023 through continued investment in our planet and long-standing sustainable fashion practices

NEW YORK, 22. April 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LILYSILK, the world‘s leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, more sustainable lives, is proud to launch its… April Earth Day
to celebrate in 2023. The company is following the call of this year’s motto “Invest In Our Planet” through its long-standing sustainable fashion practices including planting trees where they are needed most, recycling LILYSILK products, aggressively striving for zero waste goals and using biodegradable compostable paper bags to reduce waste.

LILYSILK partners with One Tree Planted, solidifying its strong commitment to global reforestation. Credit: One Tree Planted

“In line with the theme of Earth Day 2023, LILYSILK’s longstanding sustainable fashion practices empower us to invest in our planet by prioritizing sustainability and environmental protection,” said David WangCEO by LILYSILK. “We wholeheartedly call on LILYSILK fans to join us as part of the world‘s largest environmental movement.”

