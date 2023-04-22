The G7 intends to completely ban the export of products to Russia. The Kremlin may cause a global economic crisis – yqqlm

Summary

[The Group of Seven intends to completely ban the export of products to Russia Kremlin: or cause a global economic crisis]Kremlin spokesman Peskov stated that the implementation of stricter sanctions on Russia, such as banning Western countries from exporting to Russia, will only worsen the global economic situation. so that it may cause a global economic crisis. Japanese officials revealed that the Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering imposing an export ban on almost all items as a new step to tighten sanctions on Russia, Kyodo News reported earlier in the day.