Home » The G7 intends to completely ban the export of products to Russia. The Kremlin may cause a global economic crisis – yqqlm
World

The G7 intends to completely ban the export of products to Russia. The Kremlin may cause a global economic crisis – yqqlm

by admin

Summary

[The Group of Seven intends to completely ban the export of products to Russia Kremlin: or cause a global economic crisis]Kremlin spokesman Peskov stated that the implementation of stricter sanctions on Russia, such as banning Western countries from exporting to Russia, will only worsen the global economic situation. so that it may cause a global economic crisis. Japanese officials revealed that the Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering imposing an export ban on almost all items as a new step to tighten sanctions on Russia, Kyodo News reported earlier in the day.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that imposing stricter sanctions on Russia, such as banning exports from Western countries to Russia, will only worsen the global economic situation and may cause a global economic crisis. Japanese officials revealed that the Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering imposing an export ban on almost all items as a new step to tighten sanctions on Russia, Kyodo News reported earlier in the day.

(Article source: Financial Associated Press)

See also  Pope, Patriarch and Chief Bishop of the Anglican Church: All faiths must listen to the voice of the earth-Vatican News

You may also like

Madrid, the Italian restaurant Burro Canaglia on fire:...

Jordan: an Italian tourist died in Petra

Pope urges today’s Christians to be fertile, apostolic,...

«In his place I would be ashamed as...

United Kingdom, all smartphones will ring at 3pm...

Calum Scott puts limited tickets for Madrid on...

Georgina annoyed Cristiano Ronaldo | Sports

Tomislav Sabljo was killed in Zagreb Info

File never notified, Municipality demands payment, taxpayer wins...

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Sunday...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy