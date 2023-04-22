New injectable cell therapy could solve osteoarthritis. « Medicine in the Library

Scientists at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) have created a promising injectable cell therapy for the treatment of osteoarthritis that reduces inflammation and also regenerates joint cartilage. which cannot be repaired of course.

“Initially, we investigated what goes wrong in osteoarthritic joints, compared these processes with functional environments, and used this information to develop a cell-based immunotherapy treatment” – says lead author Johanna Bolander.

Immunomodulatory cellular treatment had the task of restoring the pro-regenerative environment. Intra-articular injection in a compassionate use clinical trial showed that the treatment restored articular cartilage and joint homeostasis of OA patients. These results confirm the role of pro-regenerative immune cells and their targeted influence on progenitor cells for the therapies of degenerative joint diseases.

Read the full text of the article:

The synovial environment steers cartilage deterioration and regeneration

BY JOHANNA BOLANDER, MARY THERESITA MOVIGLIA BRANDOLINA, GARY POEHLING, OLIVIA JOCHL, EMMA PARSONS, WILLIAM VAUGHAN, GUSTAVO MOVIGLIA, ANTHONY ATALA

SCIENCE ADVANCES 21 Apr 2023 Vol 9, Issue 16