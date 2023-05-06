two weeks after the operation, the Slovak returns to training in the gym

Milan Skriniar he has not lost hope of being able to wear the Inter shirt again for one last time before the farewell that will take place in the summer, with the defender who will leave on a free transfer and will sign with Paris Saint-Germain. Two weeks after the back surgery he underwent in France, the Slovakian defender returned to training in the gym and then posted a long account of the work done on social media. The intention is to give everything to recover in view of this very hot season finale that awaits Inter.