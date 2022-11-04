Municipal offices closed in Limana on Friday afternoon. The increase in the cost of energy pushes the municipal administration to implement a new measure to contain consumption. From the week of November 14, all municipal offices, from the town hall to the library, will be closed from 1pm on Friday until Monday morning.

“This is an intervention aimed at reducing the need for heating in public buildings during the weekend,” explains Mayor Milena De Zanet. “By working until Friday morning, in fact, already from the early afternoon of Friday itself and for the entire days of Saturday and Sunday, we will be able to lower the temperature in the rooms of the town hall, the library and the warehouse in order to reduce consumption”.

For special needs or emergencies, an appointment can be made by calling the office directly. «With this remodeling», the mayor continues, «we are not going to greatly reduce the opening hours and to meet the needs of citizens we have extended the opening of the offices with the greatest turnout until 6pm on Wednesday. In the Library, on the other hand, the opening hours remain unchanged, but Friday afternoon is shifted to Wednesday ».

A further provision also concerns the Col Del Sole building, the old library which, after the construction of the new one, has become a meeting place for many associations. The historic building from the 1950s has serious shortcomings from the point of view of energy saving. «In a normal winter the old library cost about 25,000 euros for heating», explains De Zanet, «a cost that would now see at least a doubling. So in recent weeks we have worked with associations that previously carried out their activities there to relocate them to school premises and other spaces ». In this way, from November it will be able to close the old energy-intensive building for good.

To illustrate these new measures that followed the partial shutdown of public lighting, the mayor and the administration decided to meet the citizens on Tuesday 8 November at 20:30 in the town hall for a discussion in which they will collect the observations of the public and illustrate, data in hand, consumption and expenditure forecasts that require adequate rigor. “With these additional measures”, concludes the mayor, “we try to preserve the economic equilibrium of the Municipality because we want to avoid in every possible way having to increase or worse still cut on services essential to citizens and families and also because, in the economic difficulties that winter promises us, we will have to be ready to support the most fragile and vulnerable people with extraordinary measures ».