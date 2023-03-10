Home News Lisa Lang changes employer and area of ​​responsibility
Lisa Lang changes employer and area of ​​responsibility

Lisa Lang changes employer and area of ​​responsibility

Lisa Lang will focus on other tasks in the future. Photo: Press photo Baumann/Hansjürgen Britsch


Lisa Lang will give up her job as club manager. This not only requires a change within the club. Another task will also be eliminated in the future.

Since joining the club with the chest ring in April 2021, club manager Lisa Lang has mutated into a kind of all-purpose weapon at VfB Stuttgart. After she had previously completed the part-time course “MBA Leadership and Sports Management” (the so-called “VfB Master”) at the VfB Stuttgart Academy of the University of Nürtingen, she went straight to the full. Her area of ​​responsibility was diverse. Organizational and administrative support for association matters and projects? Makes Lisa Lang. Develop and advance a women’s football project? Makes Lisa Lang. Take over the VfB women as head coach on an interim basis and then hand over the assistant coach? Lisa Lang does too. That’s enough of that. At least what the position as club manager at VfB Stuttgart 1893 e. V. is concerned. Lang will hand over this task. She will also change employers for this. The former second division player is moving to the AG der Schwaben – and will in future be fully responsible for the concerns of the women’s team.

