Liuyuan joins hands with Jiafu Foundation to donate 10% of the income from Alishan Beauty Liuli Creation to Chiayi Jiafu Center

Taiwan’s glass brand tittot Liuyuan, which is being exhibited at the Chinese and Foreign Artworks Awards at the Zhongxiao Museum in SOGO, uses its latest masterpiece “Taiwan Impression”[Golden Crown Zaidao]to depict the forest and iron of Alishan, which has experienced decline due to industry and recovery due to tourism; and once again with The “Family Support Foundation” joined hands to donate 10% of the sales revenue of the works in the first three months to the “Chiayi Family Support Center” in the county and city where the Alishan Forest Railway is located, to support the growth of local children. Through the presentation of the works, bring Help the children to be as warm as the sunrise. In addition to donations, tittot Liuyuan also went to the local area to give glass courses to children. Through imparting glass knowledge and practical hand-made teaching, it opened up children’s horizons and illuminated the road of different possibilities.

Tittot Liuyuan’s “Taiwan Impression” Liuli series is based on the beauty of Taiwan, and one piece is created every year to pay tribute to this beautiful land of Taiwan. Since 2006, 12 pieces have been created. For more than 10 years, tittot Liuyuan “Taiwan Impression” has recorded not only the beautiful scenery, but also the history of this land. In 2023, Taiwan Impression’s new work “Golden Crown Carried Road” records the Alishan Forest Railway. The Alishan Railway is used to mine the famous The thousand-year-old cypress forest was born. Over the past century, the Shenmu has withered due to deforestation, and the railway has declined because of this. It was even destroyed by nature and then restored due to sightseeing.

In 2020, tittot Liuyuan cooperated with local social welfare organizations for the first time because of its depiction of Taitung’s “Flag Opening Harvest Year” work, helping children in remote villages in Taitung, and then opening up the good intentions of “Taiwan Impression X Public Welfare”. Started to cooperate with the “Family Support Foundation” in the following year, and according to the different themes of “Taiwan Impression” every year, part of the income from the work will be donated to the local Family Support Center in the depicted location; in 2021, donate 89,000 to the “Penghu Family Support Center” In 2022, donate more than 174,000 yuan to “Keelung Family Support Center-Ruifang Service Office”.

The children who participated in the glass class at Chiayi Family Support Center were lively and courageous to speak.Picture/provided by the operator

This year’s “Taiwan Impression” work[Golden Crown Carrying Road]takes Alishan Forest Railway as the theme, so the “Chiayi Family Support Center” serving Alishan District is the object of donation. It is hoped that through the public welfare cooperation promoted by this work, the children of family support We are like welcoming the sunrise, seeing a new hope and tomorrow. In addition to donations, tittot Liuyuan also went to the local area at the end of May to teach glass knowledge to children and lead them to make practical handicrafts, so that children can get in touch with new fields, broaden their horizons, and light up different possibilities in life. At the teaching site, I felt that the children of Jiayi Jiafu were very lively and courageous to express themselves, and I could see that the children had their own ideas in terms of the artistic feeling and expression of the works.

Tittot Liuyuan’s 2023 “Taiwan Impression” new work “Golden Crown Containing Road” is themed with the beautiful scenery of Alishan, which the railway passes by. From bottom to top, it connects important scenic spots and cultural assets along the entire railway line. The century-old Lin Tie has witnessed the learning process of the coexistence of human beings and nature. The price is 36,800 yuan, and 10% of the sales revenue in the first three months of listing will be donated to public welfare starting from 5/1.Picture/provided by the operator

Shen Mingyan, director of Chiayi Family Support Center, said: “Children really like hand-made courses, but due to limited school resources and family financial constraints, often children can only watch videos on the Internet to try. This time we have such a cooperation opportunity. The child is very happy to have a teacher to teach him hand-made, and he has been asking when the finished product will be fired.” Through the process of art education, children learn to think about the meaning of creation; tittot Liuyuan believes that this is exactly what they want Looking forward to providing the disadvantaged children living there with the possibility to explore the world, making them all treasures under the sunshine. To see more public welfare and work stories, please visit the dedicated website https://tittot.link/4ylug.

The Liuyuan brand team went to Chiayi, Penghu and Ruifang to give glass lessons to children, take them to handcraft together, and experience the fun of glass creation.Picture/provided by the operator

