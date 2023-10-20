Live blog: ++ Zelenskyj thanks Scholz for anti-aircraft systems ++

liveblog

As of: October 21, 2023 1:17 a.m

Ukrainian President Zelenskyj thanked Chancellor Scholz for the winter aid package in a telephone conversation. The Ukrainian army says it has repelled a new attack near Avdiivka. The developments in the live blog.

12:05 a.m

EU and USA confirm support for Israel and Ukraine at summit

The EU and the USA reaffirmed their unity in supporting Israel and Ukraine at a summit in Washington. “These conflicts show that democracies have to stand together,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the meeting with US President Joe Biden and EU Council President Charles Michel in the White House. “We stood together to support the brave people of Ukraine in the face of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s aggression,” Biden said. “We now stand together to support Israel after Hamas’ horrific terrorist attack.”

Michel said the EU and the US would form a “united front”. “The world faces huge challenges today. And now more than ever the world needs a strong alliance between the EU and the US to address these challenges.”

12:03 a.m

Zelensky thanks Scholz for anti-aircraft systems

After a telephone conversation with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked him for the new German aid package to strengthen Ukrainian air defense. Zelensky attached particular importance to the additional unit of the “Patriot” anti-aircraft missile system and new Iris-T systems. “We are working together to ensure that the ‘Patriots’ can achieve more in the hands of Ukrainian soldiers this winter,” said Zelenskyj in his evening speech.

In addition to the anti-aircraft systems mentioned, the winter package promised by Scholz on Thursday should also contain additional anti-aircraft tanks of the “Cheetah” type as well as new ammunition necessary for them.

12:01 a.m

Ukraine: Russian army suffers “catastrophic losses” near Avdiivka

Ukraine says it has repelled a new Russian attack on the eastern Ukrainian industrial city of Avdiivka and inflicted “catastrophic losses” on Russian troops. “The enemy has resumed its attacks and is not giving up its attempts to encircle Avdiivka,” the Ukrainian General Staff said. The Ukrainian soldiers could hold the defensive lines. The Ukrainian General Staff said 900 Russian soldiers were killed or injured and 150 armored vehicles were destroyed in the fighting within 24 hours. The information cannot currently be independently verified.

Conflict parties as a source

In the current situation, information on the course of the war, shelling and casualties provided by official bodies of the Russian and Ukrainian parties to the conflict cannot be directly verified by an independent body.

01:17 am

