In days of price rush, which hits hard from bills to basic necessities, Italians don’t stop dreaming and winking at the “lucky lady”. The appointment with the final draw of the Italy 2022 Lottery is just around the corner, starting with the first prize of five million euros, which is confirmed as one of the most loved games by Italians: despite inflation, the crisis and the war, even this year’s edition saw the sale of over 6 million tickets and the distribution of daily prizes for 650,000 euros (Adm data), communicated during the television program “It’s always midday!”.

Compared to 2021, 400 thousand fewer tickets were sold

According to an estimate prepared by the specialized agency Agipronews, sales of the traditional Befana lottery would have settled at around 400,000 thousand less than in 2021 (-5% and a collection deficit of 2 million euros).

Lazio leads the ranking of tickets sold

Lazio leads the ranking of tickets sold. Throughout Italy, 6,013,665 tickets were sold, of which 18% were sold in Lazio (1,118,190) which is once again confirmed as the region considered “luckiest” by the players. Lombardy follows with 959,400 tickets and Campania with 583,840. Tickets sold online amounted to 101,445.

Extraction in public session

The drawing, as usual, will be carried out in public session, under the control of the “Committee for the execution of operations relating to deferred drawing lotteries” at the headquarters of the Customs and Monopolies Agency in Piazza Mastai 12 in Rome . The number and amounts of the prizes of the 2022 Italy Lottery, with the exception of the first already set by the regulation at 5 million euros, will be determined at the meeting of the Committee and subsequently, during the Rai broadcast “Soliti ignoti – The Return”, the winning tickets and the First category prizes will be announced.

Tax Free Winnings

No form of withholding or withdrawal is applied to winnings of any amount from the Italian Lottery, therefore the winners are credited in full with the sums corresponding to the established prizes.