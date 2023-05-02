Home » Love kids, but no marriage: Salman Khan
News

Love kids, but no marriage: Salman Khan

by admin
Love kids, but no marriage: Salman Khan

Lahore: Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan Salman Khan says that he likes children very much but without marriage.

In a conversation with Rajat Sharma on the Indian TV show Aap Aadal, Salman Khan said “I like children a lot”, but he doesn’t want to take the traditional route of marriage for her.

Salman Khan while talking to Rajat Sharma said that once I had planned to become a father which could not be completed due to Indian law.

Salman Khan revealed that he too wanted to go through ‘surrogacy’ like actor Karan Johar, but that may not have been possible since the rules were changed.

See also  Work began to improve the Bonda - El Curval road

You may also like

Finally what? The novel by Oscar Cortés in...

TSJE prepares a list of non-voters who must...

Drug driver fled after the accident on foot...

Petro can’t give up

Statement: OB Westphal takes an official position on...

THE LEADER OF THE HUMBLE WON THE GOVERNORSHIP...

Dropshipping in Colombia a new commercial alternative

How inflation is driving more and more people...

TSJE files criminal complaint for acts of violence

Priest shot a policeman in the middle of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy