Love kids, but no marriage: Salman Khan

Lahore: Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan Salman Khan says that he likes children very much but without marriage.

In a conversation with Rajat Sharma on the Indian TV show Aap Aadal, Salman Khan said “I like children a lot”, but he doesn’t want to take the traditional route of marriage for her.

Salman Khan while talking to Rajat Sharma said that once I had planned to become a father which could not be completed due to Indian law.

Salman Khan revealed that he too wanted to go through ‘surrogacy’ like actor Karan Johar, but that may not have been possible since the rules were changed.