A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORY will arrive on May 23, 2023 [Video] • Techzilla

Today Riot Forge e Double Stallion Games have revealed a new narrative trailer and announced the data d’uscita di CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Storya 2D single-player action-platform game starring Ekko, the popular time-controlling champion.

CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story sarà disponibile dal 23 maggio 2023 su Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5) e PC tramite Steam, GOG ed Epic Games Store.

In CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story, players will be able to explore the spectacular world of Zaun as Ekkoa young inventor who possesses a device to manipulate time. Seguet Echo, one of the most famous champions of League of Legends, on a journey that will lead him to understand that changing the course of time can lead to serious consequences. Developed by Double Stallion Games, CONVERGENCE is a two dimensional action platformer with incredible stylefocused on dynamic combat and unique exploration opportunities, given by Ekko’s ability to travel through space and time.

