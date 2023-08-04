Lucia Vittoria D’Agostino at the head of the Police Commissioner of Vasto

After six and a half years of service at the head of the Vasto Police Stationthe manager and deputy commissioner Fabio Capaldo the next September 4th will leave the service to assume the position of manager of the Crime Prevention Department a breaking latest news.

In his place will come the doctor Lucia Vittoria D’AgostinoVastese, who has been at the helm of the Lanciano police station.

Capaldo, at the beginning of 2017, had assumed the position in Vasto to replace the deputy commissioner Alexander DiBlasio.

In the coming days Capaldo will meet the city institutions for the official greeting and for the handover to D’Agostino.

Photo D’Agostino Telemax

