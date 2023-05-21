Lula-Modi meeting, focus on partnership, economy and Ukraine

Hiroshima, May 21. (beraking latest news ) – The president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, met with the prime minister of India Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, which has also been open since yesterday to host countries. “During my first terms we established with …

Hiroshima, May 21. (beraking latest news) – The president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, met with the prime minister of India Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, which was also open yesterday to host countries. “During my first terms we established a strategic partnership with India, which I will work with Prime Minister Modi to revive,” Lula wrote on Twitter. “Brazil and India are great countries that make a great contribution to the global economy and politics,” the Brazilian president said, adding that he also discussed the conflict in Ukraine and related reconstruction needs with Modi. “Our countries are on the side of peace”, Lula wrote.