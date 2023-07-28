Lüneburg: Historical altar in the church catches fire | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 07/28/2023 06:47 a.m

The fire brigade evacuated the church. The smoke from the fire at the altar drifted into the nave of the church. (theme picture)

The historic altar burned in Lüneburg’s St. John’s Church. The fire brigade evacuated the church on Thursday afternoon and extinguished the altar. Nobody was injured, but according to the police, there was damage to property in the amount of 1,000 euros. The altar was created in the 15th century and, in addition to the crucifixion, shows various scenes from the Passion and Easter stories. It is still unclear why the fire broke out.

Anytime to listen

8 Min

You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3:00 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony. 8 mins

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Regional Lüneburg | 07/28/2023 | 6:30 a.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

