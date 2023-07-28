Home » Lüneburg: Historical altar in the church catches fire | > – News – Lower Saxony
News

Lüneburg: Historical altar in the church catches fire | > – News – Lower Saxony

by admin
Lüneburg: Historical altar in the church catches fire | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 07/28/2023 06:47 a.m

The fire brigade evacuated the church. The smoke from the fire at the altar drifted into the nave of the church. (theme picture)

The historic altar burned in Lüneburg’s St. John’s Church. The fire brigade evacuated the church on Thursday afternoon and extinguished the altar. Nobody was injured, but according to the police, there was damage to property in the amount of 1,000 euros. The altar was created in the 15th century and, in addition to the crucifixion, shows various scenes from the Passion and Easter stories. It is still unclear why the fire broke out.

Anytime to listen

8 Min

You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3:00 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony. 8 mins

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Regional Lüneburg | 07/28/2023 | 6:30 a.m

See also  Ius scholae, Letta: “Those who say no want the Italian race. The legislature fails with external support "

You may also like

HomePod mini 2: What could the new generation...

They capture a subject who injured a 13-year-old...

The invasions of the MIO lanes in Cali...

Remini: Application photo with artificial intelligence? – News

A 49-year-old man injured a 13-year-old girl in...

Pereira is the host of the 75th edition...

Burundian President Ndayishmiye Arrives in Chengdu for Chengdu...

Valentin Hofer: Bronze despite a broken saddle

“The Union Struggle must pursue labor harmony, not...

Construction Begins to Replace Main Fence at Parque...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy