Apple is taking the latest beta phase at its usual pace, with new previews of the next system updates popping up in the developer section today. This is standard practice because Apple rarely jumps into the fast release cycle as early as the second beta. In most cases, you have to wait at least until the third development release to be provided with weekly builds.

Since beta 2 of macOS 13.4, iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5 and tvOS 16.5 came out after two weeks and not directly after a week, this means that Apple is not working towards a very quick release. It is therefore very unlikely to see the final versions in April – some points to mid to late May at the latest.

Almost nothing was visible

The first beta round had already shown that no far-reaching changes are to be expected this time – only support for new Macs is supposedly something that Apple wants to tackle with macOS 13.4 (see news/article/Gurman-Apple-bereitet-macOS-auf-neue-Macs-vor-182278.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”>). On the other hand, there were only small things that were visible in terms of innovations. Siri can now start screen recordings on the iPhone, so far the function could only be called up via the control center. News+ subscribers will also find a sports section. However, the service is not available in this country and there are no reports of international expansion. As always, there should also be some undocumented bug fixes.

Apple encourages feedback and bug reporting. Developers also have the opportunity to test their apps with new versions.