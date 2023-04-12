Home News macOS 13.4, iOS 16.5 and other systems: The second beta is here | News
News

macOS 13.4, iOS 16.5 and other systems: The second beta is here | News

by admin
macOS 13.4, iOS 16.5 and other systems: The second beta is here | News
Apple is taking the latest beta phase at its usual pace, with new previews of the next system updates popping up in the developer section today. This is standard practice because Apple rarely jumps into the fast release cycle as early as the second beta. In most cases, you have to wait at least until the third development release to be provided with weekly builds.

Since beta 2 of macOS 13.4, iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5 and tvOS 16.5 came out after two weeks and not directly after a week, this means that Apple is not working towards a very quick release. It is therefore very unlikely to see the final versions in April – some points to mid to late May at the latest.

Almost nothing was visible
The first beta round had already shown that no far-reaching changes are to be expected this time – only support for new Macs is supposedly something that Apple wants to tackle with macOS 13.4 (see news/article/Gurman-Apple-bereitet-macOS-auf-neue-Macs-vor-182278.html” title=”Link zu www.mactechnews.de”>). On the other hand, there were only small things that were visible in terms of innovations. Siri can now start screen recordings on the iPhone, so far the function could only be called up via the control center. News+ subscribers will also find a sports section. However, the service is not available in this country and there are no reports of international expansion. As always, there should also be some undocumented bug fixes.

See also  Li Tiantian was transferred to Yongshun County Hospital and blocked for visits | A female teacher in Xiangxi | Yongshun Hospital | was mentally ill

The currently available system builds
Finally, as always, an overview of the developer versions currently offered via the developer area (“App Store Connect”). You will find the version, build number and the date of publication in the list. Those who take part in the public beta, i.e. the public test program, usually have to wait a day longer. Apple encourages feedback and bug reporting. Developers also have the opportunity to test their apps with new versions.

System Buildnummer Published
macOS 13.4 Beta 2 22F5037d 11.04.2023
iOS 16.5 Beta 2 20F5039e 11.04.2023
iPadOS 16.5 Beta 2 20F5039e 11.04.2023
watchOS 9.5 Beta 2 20T5538d 11.04.2023
tvOS 16.5 Beta 2 20L5538d 11.04.2023

You may also like

Mega deal in the gold sector : Newmont:...

The Francophone Verbal Jousts: the final kept all...

Mayor of Valledupar is hospitalized with pneumonia

Drivers are checked in squares: drunk and without...

Huacheng soared again, energy storage stocks rose strongly,...

In Popayán, a young man and his pet...

Enjoy the Spillover Effect of the Consumer Expo,...

Inline skater hit by motorcycle and critically injured...

Italy declares a state of emergency to tackle...

During the last week in Meta, the number...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy