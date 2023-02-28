Home News Maddalena Pezzotti, “Vermilion drop” | Geopolitical News
by admin
Rare poetry, that of Maddalena Pezzotti, sumptuous and cadenced, intertwined with semantic, mythopoeic roots, but also projected into the full magma, divine and feminine, fertile and sanguine cycle, of births and motherhood, genealogies and anthropological, anthroposophical fulfillments themselves. Few authors, able and inspired as Pezzotti, manage, poised between thought and word, philosophy of feeling and poetic dictate, to tell the existence, yes, of course, but even the whole earth, a nature that is immaculate and becomes enchanted, with the poetic emotion of the total novel, prescient and arcane, which suits her.
from the Introduction by Pliny Perilli.

Maddalena Pezzotti was born in Gazzaniga, in the Bergamo area. She is an international expert of the United Nations in social inclusion, cultural diversity, equity and development, in the last twenty years she has lived on four continents. You are a senior fellow in Theory and Politics of Knowledge at the National Intercultural University of the Amazon in Peru and a member of the scientific committee of the Einaudi Foundation. You collaborate with newspapers on foreign affairs. This is her first book of poetry.

March 2023 – p. 144 € 18

