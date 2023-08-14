maddening insecurity

Every day the media and social networks are broadcasting scenes about the overwhelming insecurity that Colombian families are experiencing. On the one hand, crime is increasing. With the mere presidential announcement that the national government is going to pay criminals a million pesos to stop killing, it has become a stimulus for criminal gangs to form, to commit murders and misdeeds in most of the cities. towns of the country. Given the ungovernability that the country is currently experiencing, due to the proliferation of criminal groups that have taken control of some of the country’s territories, real concern has begun to be generated by various sectors of public opinion, who are asking cries out to the national government to regain control of these areas, where violence reigns. From this means of communication we have been repeating that when the process of weakening the Military Forces and the Public Force began, a fact that has been taken advantage of by the narcoterrorist groups to make their own.

All the mayors and governors of the country call on the national government to forcefully strengthen localities and regions. There is no real will on the part of President Gustavo Petro and his government team to attend to this general clamor of the citizenry. The same opinion column published in El Tiempo over the weekend reports that the Colombian president has missed more than 25 days of his work to attend to his work commitments. It seems that he lived in a haze, behind the true social, economic and political crisis in which Colombian society is debating. He affirms in his column that some of the situations in which the president has suffered delays in his international agenda and failure to meet with magistrates, mayors or businessmen in Colombia, does not meet the commitments in his presidential agenda.

While this is happening, drug-terrorist organizations and criminal groups are doing their thing. They are exceeding the response capacity of the State. The murders of its members are in the light of day. The images of these criminal acts are gruesome and macabre. The Air Force cannot intervene by presidential order. The pilots have to go down to ask for their IDs to detect if they are of legal age. And then proceed. Something absurd. That is why these criminal organizations have taken advantage. The country does not only need messages through the trills that it publishes every time an act of violence occurs. The national government has to take ownership of its government actions in the structuring of public policies that contribute to counteract the violence and unbearable insecurity that is corroding the country’s democratic institutions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

