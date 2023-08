Victory for the Giallorossi in the last friendly before the official start of the new season. In the 2-1 win against Partizani, the two starting strikers lined up by Mourinho scored: El Shaarawy and Belotti. Sufficient proof of the young Pagano, launched by the Portuguese holder in place of Cristante with Bove in direction. Dybala, kept at rest

ROME-PARTIZANI 2-0: GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook