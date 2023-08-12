Home » Rome, El Shaarawy and Belotti score: Partizani beat Tirana 2-1
Health

Rome, El Shaarawy and Belotti score: Partizani beat Tirana 2-1

by admin

In the last test before the championship, Roma beat Partizani in Tirana. In the stadium where he raised the Conference two years ago, Mourinho shows up with El Shaarawy in place of Dybala and already without Matic destined for Rennes. After 12 minutes, the Giallorossi were ahead with a lob from El Shaarawy launched by Pagano. Doubled in the 28th minute with Belotti on an assist from the ‘Pharaoh’. In the final, Mourinho removes Aouar but nobody enters instead of the Frenchman. Then the Albanians shorten on penalty with Cara

See also  Euro 2024: Malta-Italy 0-2, goals from Retegui and Pessina - Sport

You may also like

“The former Northern League senator Alberto Filippi ordered...

Title: Province of Pisa Announces Market Survey for...

Comparing Paracetamol and Ibuprofen: Understanding the Differences in...

If you often have this dream, be very...

Site was not found. – Medicine and Health,...

Covid-19 Resurgence in Italy: Rising Infections and the...

Probable Milan-Novara formations: Pioli’s possible choices

Nutrition, these foods boost the brain: science says...

Juve-Atalanta 0-0. Scamacca heads but misses the goal...

decisive Belotti and El Shaarawy. Relive the live...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy