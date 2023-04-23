MAG announces sea shrimp ban from May 2 – Diario La Página

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) announced that next Tuesday, May 2, it will initiate a national ban on marine shrimp in order to protect the reproductive cycle of the species.

On other occasions, the MAG authorities have ordered a ban for approximately one month.

With the protection of the development of the species, a sustainable production with better extraction volumes and greater commercial value is guaranteed.

Last year two closures of this type were carried out, the first was in May with the aim of ensuring the period of greatest reproduction, and the other was done in October with the purpose of promoting the growth of marine shrimp and ecosystems. where they live, in order to ensure their recovery and sustainability.

This is an action that restricts only the extraction of marine shrimp. However, other fishing activities may continue as normal.

Regarding marketing, supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, wholesalers, importers and exporters of fishery products must present their product inventory.

In the event of any illegal extraction and trade of sea shrimp, the population may file a complaint at any of the offices of the Center for the Development of Fisheries and Aquaculture (CENDEPESCA).

The National Civil Police (PNC) and the Naval Force will have constant vigilance, with patrols to control the smuggling of marine shrimp, which can be punished with 4 years in prison. Therefore, the Government reiterates the call to people to refrain from extracting this species while the ban lasts.

This measure also contributes to taking care of one of the economic pillars of El Salvador, with the generation of more than 35,000 jobs distributed among industrial and artisanal fishing, shrimp aquaculture, maquiladoras, internal merchants, and exporters.