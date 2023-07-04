Home » MAG promotes consumption of tilapia in the country – Diario La Página
The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) promotes the consumption of tilapia in El Salvador thanks to the support received by the aquaculture sector that allows its good production and quality.

In this sense, the MAG reported that the producers of the Atiocoyo irrigation district, in San Pablo Tacachico, in La Libertad, maintain optimal levels in the production and quality of tilapia, due to the technical advice they constantly receive from specialized personnel. of the Center for the Development of Fisheries and Aquaculture (Cendepesca).

For this reason, the MAG promoted and invited Salvadorans to consume this food product that goes directly from the ponds to the kitchen at home.

“If you want to support local trade and you like tilapia, you can buy this product by approaching the projects of the aquaculturists of Atiocoyo Sur and Atiocoyo Norte, and thus bring a fresh and recently harvested product, since the catch is made directly from the ponds. Tilapia can be eaten fried, in soup or in ceviche,” the MAG published.

According to the farmer Ever Pineda, he stated that the sale of tilapia allows producers to continue with production and thus generate income for them.

“We invite the Salvadoran population to support us by consuming this tilapia, so noble and so healthy for humans. With that, they help us to continue to become more technical and to improve the life system of the families in the area”, said Pineda.

