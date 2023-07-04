Israeli Police Thwart Hamas Militant’s Stabbing Attack in Tel Aviv as Israeli Military Launches Massive Incursion in West Bank

Title: Israeli Police Thwart Hamas Attack in Tel Aviv; Violent Clashes Continue in West Bank

The Israeli police successfully intercepted a car attack targeting civilians in Tel Aviv’s northern region, reportedly carried out by a Hamas militant. The assailant, after driving into a bus stop, exited the vehicle and began stabbing a passerby. However, an armed civilian swiftly neutralized the attacker, leading to his demise. According to reports, five individuals sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals, although the authorities claim that a total of seven victims were affected by the incident.

In response to the massive Israeli military operation in the West Bank, Palestinian militant groups hailed the attack as a retaliatory measure. The operation, led by the most conservative government in Israel’s history, has deployed armored vehicles, military bulldozers, and drones in Jenin, a city in the northern West Bank that has been subjected to multiple recent Israeli raids.

During the incursion, the Israeli army targeted a “joint operations center” allegedly linked to the local militant group called the ‘Jenin Brigade.’ In addition, an arms depot, an “observation and reconnaissance” site, and a hideout were also struck by the military forces. As per Palestinian officials, the Israeli incursion has resulted in the detainment of 120 suspects, leaving approximately 300 armed terrorists still in hiding in Jenin.

Following the Israeli operation, clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians erupted, with the latter resorting to hurling stones at the military personnel. These clashes prompted around 3,000 residents of the Jenin camp, where an estimated 18,000 Palestinians reside, to flee the area. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli military’s actions, describing it as “an open war against the population in Jenin.”

The incident marks a significant escalation in Israeli military tactics, reminiscent of the tactics employed during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under increasing pressure from his ultranationalist political allies, is facing demands for a tough response to recent attacks on Israeli settlers. The tensions between both sides have been further exacerbated by a shooting incident last month, resulting in the killing of four people.

On the international front, the Arab League has called an emergency meeting for today, while Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, countries with diplomatic relations with Israel, have voiced their objections to the incursion. The United States, on the other hand, has expressed its support for Israel’s right to defend its population, emphasizing its commitment to Israeli security.

Since the beginning of the year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of at least 187 Palestinians, 25 Israelis, one Ukrainian, and one Italian, based on an AFP compilation of official sources.

