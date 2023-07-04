The Dollar Continues to Weaken Against the Peso: Exchange Rate Update

Title: Dollar Trading at 17.0212 Pesos, Continues Downward Trend

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

In a recent report from Banxico, it has been revealed that the dollar is currently trading at 17.0212 pesos per unit, with a continuous downward trend in real time. This represents a decline from its previous closing rate of 17.0524 pesos per unit on Monday.

Here is the breakdown of the exchange rates for the dollar in various Mexican banks:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy: $17.0524 – Sell: $17.0524

– HSBC: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74

– Banamex: Buy: $17.06 – Sell: $18.01

– Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

– Banorte: Buy: $15.96 – Sell: $17.37

– Scotiabank: Buy: $16.68 – Sell: $17.33

– IXE: Buy: $15.96 – Sell: $17.36

– Bajio Bank: Buy: $16.29 – Sell: $17.71

– Monex: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.06

– Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.90

– Inbursa: Buy: $16.80 – Sell: $18.80

– Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

– Exchange: Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.45

– Spa area: Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.71

Furthermore, the current price of Bitcoin stands at 31,012.5 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

In terms of other currencies, the euro is currently quoted at $18.56 pesos, while the pound sterling has an overall average of $21.67 pesos.

