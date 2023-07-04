Home » The Dollar Continues to Weaken Against the Peso: Exchange Rate Update
Business

The Dollar Continues to Weaken Against the Peso: Exchange Rate Update

by admin
The Dollar Continues to Weaken Against the Peso: Exchange Rate Update

Title: Dollar Trading at 17.0212 Pesos, Continues Downward Trend

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

In a recent report from Banxico, it has been revealed that the dollar is currently trading at 17.0212 pesos per unit, with a continuous downward trend in real time. This represents a decline from its previous closing rate of 17.0524 pesos per unit on Monday.

Here is the breakdown of the exchange rates for the dollar in various Mexican banks:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy: $17.0524 – Sell: $17.0524
– HSBC: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74
– Banamex: Buy: $17.06 – Sell: $18.01
– Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
– Banorte: Buy: $15.96 – Sell: $17.37
– Scotiabank: Buy: $16.68 – Sell: $17.33
– IXE: Buy: $15.96 – Sell: $17.36
– Bajio Bank: Buy: $16.29 – Sell: $17.71
– Monex: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.06
– Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.90
– Inbursa: Buy: $16.80 – Sell: $18.80
– Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
– Exchange: Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.45
– Spa area: Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.71

Furthermore, the current price of Bitcoin stands at 31,012.5 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

In terms of other currencies, the euro is currently quoted at $18.56 pesos, while the pound sterling has an overall average of $21.67 pesos.

To stay updated with the latest news and information regarding the dollar, readers are encouraged to visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.

For more detailed information on today’s currency exchange rates and trends, be sure to read our related article: “Price of the Dollar Today: Monday’s Opening Week Sees Peso Gaining 6 Cents”.

See also  Covid, for the insurance world, is the third most expensive catastrophe ever (after Katrina and 11 September)

Stay informed and keep track of the shifting financial landscape through MiBolsillo.com.

You may also like

Musk-Zuckerberg, here’s how much money they collected in...

Food – BLOCKING PERIOD 12:00 AM: Food banks...

Opinions, Reviews and Earnings. How does it work?

Why the era of freebies is not over

Milan, Sala and Salvini at the inauguration of...

Inflation: Prices will continue to rise, says a...

Piazza Affari under parity, banks in red

Fiat 600e, everything you need to know about...

BESTORE: Creating Good Taste with High-Quality Raw Materials

Titanium submersible: OceanGate boasted it would detect failures...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy