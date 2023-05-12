Home » Blue Flag, there are 17 new beaches: Liguria beats them all
Blue Flag, there are 17 new beaches: Liguria beats them all

Blue Flag, there are 17 new entries in the standings. Liguria with 2 new entries reaches 34 localities

I am 226 the coastal resorts and 84 tourist landings that in Italy will be able to boast the recognition Blue Flag 2023. These 226 Italian Municipalities, for a total of 458 beaches, correspond to a quarter of Italian beaches, including lake beaches as well as sea ones, and approximately 11% of the beaches awarded worldwide. It’s 16 o’clock Blue Flags more than last year. In the lead Liguria, then Puglia.

To award the Blue Flags is the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE)with an award ceremony in the presence of the interested mayors held in Rome this morning at the headquarters of the CNRwith the intervention of the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanche. It is the 38th edition of this appointment. In the evaluation phase carried out by the Evaluation Commission, various institutional bodies have given their contribution, including the Ministry of Tourism, with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests, the Higher Institute of Health, the Orders of Chemists and Physicists; universities such as that of Tuscia-Laboratory of Marine Ecology; l’University for Foreigners of Perugiaas well as private organizations such as the seaside trade unions (SIB-Confcommercio – FIBA ​​- Confesercenti).

The procedural process, certified according to the standard UNI-EN ISO 9001:2015, guided the evaluation of the applications allowing the national jury, after the approval of the international jury, to achieve the final result.

